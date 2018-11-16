Firefighters: Man loses leg in wood chipper accident

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials in Massachusetts say a landscaper lost one of his legs when it became trapped in a wood chipper.

Firefighters and police responded to a home in Yarmouth at about 10 a.m. Friday to find the worker "bleeding profusely" as other workers for the landscaping company tried to help.

Firefighters applied a tourniquet and took him to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

His name was not released.

A medical helicopter was called but was unable to respond because of the weather.

Yarmouth fire Capt. Thomas Lundquist said "We were not able to save his leg."

Police are investigating and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.