Fire marshal: ‘No outside burning’

New Milford Fire Marshall Kevin Reynolds has issued a notice to residents that effective immediately no outside burning of any kind is permitted in town.

“This is due to the extreme dry conditions that we are experiencing,” Reynolds said in a press release issued Monday.

All burn permits have been suspended until further notice.

Individuals who see fires are advised to call 911.

For more information, call the fire marshal’s office at 860-355-6099.