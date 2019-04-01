Fire marshal: Fire kills 1; suspicious circumstances

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says fire killed a man and damaged a house, a two-unit garage apartment and a car. Investigators are looking into suspicious circumstances.

Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said in a news release Monday that the man who died apparently had lived in the upstairs apartment in Houma (HOH-muh).

She says a child in the downstairs apartment alerted the adult occupant there, and both escaped unharmed from the fire about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

An alarm woke two adults in the house, and they also got out safely.

Rodrigue says the Terrebonne (TEHR-uh-bone) Parish Coroner's Office would identify the man and cause of death.

Rodrigue did not give details about the suspicious circumstances.