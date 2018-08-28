Fire marshal: 7 fires near Bremerton preserve suspicious

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the seven fires that occurred in or near a nature preserve in Bremerton since mid-August are believed to be suspicious and connected.

The Kitsap Sun reports the Kitsap County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blazes that have taken place around Illahee Preserve over the last two weeks.

Fire Marshal David Lynam says all of the fires were set in brush and were extinguished quickly.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, but the fire marshal's office said Monday that a white male — described to be in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, very thin and wearing a hooded jacket — was seen near the last fire scene over the weekend.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/