Fire guts Southern California apartment building

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Fire raged through a large Southern California apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation and firefighters were working to account for all residents of the approximately 40-unit building in the city of Tustin, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The blaze was reported in one two-story building in the Chatham Village apartment complex around 3 a.m. and the roof collapsed 25 minutes later.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire and none were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.