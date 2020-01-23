Fire during Prescott ground test damages all-electric plane

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — An all-electric plane has been damaged after catching fire at the Prescott Regional Airport while doing ground testing.

The Prescott Fire Department was on standby for the planned test Wednesday night and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, but The Daily Courier newspaper reports the Eviation plane had extensive damage to its cabin and cockpit.

No commercial flights were impacted, but the airport terminal was briefly evacuated.

Authorities say the cause of the fire isn't immediately known.