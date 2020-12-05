Fire department to hold ham dinner

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual holiday ham dinner Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The take-out only dinner will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, fresh carrots, rolls, apple spice cake and a beverage

The cost is $15, payable by check or credit card.

Pre-orders will be accepted at www.gvfdct.org.

The firehouse is located on Route 7.