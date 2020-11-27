https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Fire-department-to-hold-ham-dinner-15748455.php
Fire department to hold ham dinner
The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual holiday ham dinner Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The take-out only dinner will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, fresh carrots, rolls, apple spice cake and a beverage
The cost is $15, payable by check or credit card.
Pre-orders will be accepted at www.gvfdct.org.
The firehouse is located on Route 7.
