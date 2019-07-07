Fire damages church in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged a church in Kansas City, Kansas, and injured two firefighters.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire started early Sunday morning in the basement of the Wyandotte Tabernacle Church. It was reported shortly before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames.

Assistant Fire Chie Morris Letcher says the roof partly collapsed and firefighters shifted into defensive mode. More crews were called in to help extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.