Fire damages businesses in Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A fire caused significant damage to a number of businesses in Puyallup, Washington.

KOMO reports the blaze broke out at the Valley Plaza around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of a dry cleaning business and more firefighters were called to help.

Damage was mostly contained to the dry cleaner business and an adjacent shoe repair shop, but there is smoke and water damage to several nearby businesses, which include a hair salon, teriyaki restaurant and Taekwondo school. The nearby Safeway store in the same parking area was not damaged and is expected to open Wednesday as usual, Shaw said.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.