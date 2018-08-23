Fire damages Kansas City police evidence building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fire has damaged one of the Kansas City Police Department's evidence buildings.

The Kansas City Star reports that a fire at the Kansas City Municipal Services building was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The extent of the damage is not immediately clear. Kansas City firefighters have turned over the scene to police, who will assess the damage.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina says it will take some time to investigate what caused the fire. He says it is unclear how the damages might affect current and old cases.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com