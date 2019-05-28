Fire damages four New Milford condos, no one hurt

Four units in the Harry Brook Village condominiums were damaged by an early morning fire Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

NEW MILFORD — Four units in the Harrybrooke condominium complex in the Lanesville section of town were damaged by an early morning fire Tuesday morning.

Mayor Pete Bass said no one was injured in the blaze at 13 Harry Brook Village that broke around 4:30 a.m.

Smoke detectors alerted occupants of the units and police quickly evacuated the remainder of the building.

Water Witch Hose Co. #2’s first officer on the scene was met by heavy smoke pushing from the attic of the entire building and fire consuming a portion of the rear wall spanning three floors.

“A second alarm was sounded bringing help from Northville, Gaylordsville, and Brookfield to the scene. Later, Danbury provided an engine and crew to help with overhaul, their air supply truck to refill air packs at the scene and Washington covered our station while we were out,” the fire company said.

The bulk of fire was knocked down quickly, extension in the attic was brought under control, and the entire building was ventilated by 7 a.m.

An initial attack was made at the rear of the building and into the third floor bedrooms.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help those displaced. Bass said the town’s services team will also be providing assistance.

The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire command was terminated at 8:20 a.m. — but firefighters were back out to the scene four hours later after a caller reported that the fire rekindled.

A firefighter on scene reported a “very small area of fire in the back of the building” at 12:26 p.m.