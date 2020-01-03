Fire chief takes heat for backing Titans against Patriots

NORFOLK, Mass. (AP) — A fire chief in the heart of New England Patriots country says he'll be rooting for the Tennessee Titans in this weekend's AFC wild-card game.

Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney used to play for the Titans.

"The way the Titans are playing right now is going to give the Patriots some fits," Kinney told WFXT-TV.

He said he's taken same heat from colleagues for backing his former team.

There are similarities between being part of an NFL team and being a firefighter, he said.

“Football teams are very tight-knit groups, it's like family and the fire service is no different,” he told WHDH-TV.

Kinney, a third-round draft pick out of Florida, played for the Titans from 2000 until 2005 and was appointed chief in September.

Norfolk, a town of about 11,000 residents, is right next to Foxborough, the home of Gillette Stadium.