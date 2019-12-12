Fire chief: 3 hurt in North Vegas apartment meth lab blast

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The fire chief in North Las Vegas says a methamphetamine lab explosion in a downstairs apartment injured three people, one critically, and sparked a fire that threatened eight neighboring units.

Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun says firefighters from two cities doused flames while the most seriously injured person was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas after the blast about 8 a.m. Thursday in a northwest Las Vegas-area neighborhood.

Calhoun says other apartments were spared serious damage but several neighbors were displaced.

He says fire investigators determined the explosion resulted from manufacturing meth and police also are investigating.