DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A historic garage building was destroyed by fire and another was damaged at the Scotty’s Castle complex in Death Valley National Park.

The main house and other surrounding structures were not harmed in the fire Thursday morning, the National Park Service said.