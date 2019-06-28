Fire burns building under construction in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a fire engulfing a condominium complex under construction in Silicon Valley.

Video taken from a news helicopter shows multiple fire engines dousing the blaze encompassing an entire block near Santa Clara University on Friday.

Bill Murphy, a spokesman with the Santa Clara County Fire Department, said firefighters were focused on keeping embers from spreading to nearby buildings.

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.