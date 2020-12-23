Fire breaks out at squalid migrant camp in Bosnia Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 6:26 a.m.
1 of3 Smoke rises from a fire at migrant camp Lipa, Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020, near Bihac in western Bosnia. A huge fire has broken out at a migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia which has been in the focus of rights groups because of poor conditions in the tent facility. Thick black smoke could be seen rising Wednesday from parts of the Lipa camp near the Croatian border which currently houses some 1,200 migrants. The cause of the fire was not immediately known as migrants were seen running away in panic. There were no reports of injuries. Hasan Arnautovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, two Afghan families walk in a clearing after leaving a Croatian forest near the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa. The European Union on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country’s bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. Marc Sanye/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Alia and her 5-year old son walk through a Croatian forest with others after crossing the Bosnia-Croatia border near the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa. The European Union on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country’s bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. Marc Sanye/AP Show More Show Less
BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A huge fire broke out Wednesday at a temporary migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia that has been strongly criticized by rights groups as unsuitable due to its lack of resources.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the Lipa tent camp near the Croatian border that currently houses 1,200 migrants. Residents were seen running away in panic but there were no immediate reports of injuries.