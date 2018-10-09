Fire breaks out aboard asphalt tanker off Mass.; towed to NY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Coast Guard says a tanker loaded with asphalt has been safely towed to New York after an engine-room fire in the Atlantic Ocean more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) off Massachusetts.

The 479-foot (146-meter) Feng Huang AO arrived Monday, three days after the fire.

On-board fire suppression systems extinguished the blaze without any injuries to the 21-member crew, but the main engine and electrical generators were disabled with the ship 57 miles (92 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard arrived first, then salvage tugboats. The Fire Department of New York helped ensure the ship's safety coming into New York Harbor.

Authorities haven't determined what caused the blaze.

The corporate owner of the Hong Kong-flagged, 2-year-old ship hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment.