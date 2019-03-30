Fire at Rochester apartment building forces evacuations

ROCHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a Rochester apartment building forced residents to evacuate and one person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a fire in the 29-unit, multi-story building. Officials say heavy smoke was observed throughout the complex and citizens were safely evacuated by responding deputies.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known. No further information was available.