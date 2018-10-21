https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Fire-at-ATM-outside-Las-Vegas-bank-Cause-being-13324675.php
Fire at ATM outside Las Vegas bank; Cause being investigated
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire to a bank ATM in Las Vegas.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Wells Fargo branch bank around 8 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke and flames from a drive-up ATM.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the ATM and prevent extension to the bank.
Authorities say damage hasn't been estimated yet and the fire is under investigation.
