Finneran works on exhibit

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting its next exhibit, “Tara Finneran: Recent Works,” through Dec. 28. A reception is set for Nov. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show features oil and acrylic paintings by the Bridgewater resident.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.