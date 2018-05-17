FineLine to present drama presentations

FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford will offer theater presentations in the coming days and is accepting registration for its summer programs.

Musical theatre artists ages 9 to 12 will present the musical “The Grunch” at the Sherman Playhouse May 19 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In other news, FineLine is accepting registration for all summer programs, including “Broadway Boot Camp,” which will present “Beauty and the Beast” for ages 6 to 13; a young dancer’s summer series for ages 3 to 9, a summer dance intensive for ages 10 and older, vocal performance workshops with Janelle Robinson, tap and acro workshops for all ages with Scott Wise, and hip hop/jazz funk workshops for all ages with Kelly Gleason.

Founded by Broadway and ballet professionals Scott Wise and Elizabeth Parkinson, Fineline Theatre Arts (www.finelinetheatrearts.com) educates all students, recreational or pre-professional, in all aspects of the performing arts.

Each faculty member has achieved professional success in their particular discipline.

For information about our summer programs, visit the studio’s new website or email info@finelinetheatrearrts.com.