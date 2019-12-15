FineLine to present ‘The Nutcracker’

FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford will stage its 14th annual production of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 1 and 7 p.m.

The performances will be staged at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Every September, under the direction of Kerry Gallagher, FineLine pre-professional and professional division dancers audition for the various solo and principal roles.

The principal roles are performed by the most senior FineLine students.

This year the cast will include Lily Schur of Bridgewater as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Brianna Robles of New Milford as Clara, Jimmy Hunter of Southbury as the Nutcracker Prince, Bobby Roda of Bethel as Cavalier, Lily Anderson of Redding as the Snow Queen and Emma Henderson of New Milford as the Dew Drop Fairy.

A special appearance will be made by Fineline founder, Scott Wise, as Mother Ginger.

Choreography is created by FineLine faculty Arlene Begelman, Elizabeth Frabizzio, Kerry Gallagher, Aaron Severini, Ocean Severini and Elizabeth Parkinson.

Costumes, many created by Monica Harcken of Monica’s Corner in downtown New Milford, are coordinated by Mary Mercer.

The New Milford High School theater production team tends to the lights and stage craft.

Students prepare for the performances on the New Milford High School stage by performing for local elementary and middle school assemblies. This year they will appear at Northville Elementary School Dec. 13.

The FineLine production of “The Nutcracker” will be presented with an abridged first act and has a running time of approximately two hours.

General admission is $20. Tickets for students and senior citizens are $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are only available at the door.