FineLine to present Dance Fest, drama presentations

FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford has announced its upcoming events, including its 12th annual Dance Fest and spring drama performances.

The Dance Fest will be held May 5-6 at 1 and 6 p.m. at New Milford High School’s auditorium on Route 7 South.

The event will feature a concert and dance-style presentation of diverse choreography, including acrobatics, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern, contemporary, theatre dance and ballet.

The performance will run approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Artists In Motion, FineLine’s pre-professional not-for-profit 503C dance company, will also present choreography by co-director Kerry Gallagher and theatrical SYTYCD hip hop artist Gev Manoukian.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students 12-18 and free for children under 12, and can be purchased at the door.

Drama performances will be held beginning May 12.

FineLine actors ages 9 to 12 will present “Central Perk Murder and Murder Hotel,” interactive murder mysteries they have conceived and written under the direction of Leland Williams, at The FineLine Studio Theatre on Railroad Street May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13 at 5 p.m.

Musical theatre artists ages 9 to 12 will present the musical “The Grunch” at the Sherman Playhouse May 19 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In other news, FineLine is accepting registration for all summer programs, including “Broadway Boot Camp,” which will present “Beauty and the Beast” for ages 6 to 13; a young dancer’s summer series for ages 3 to 9, a summer dance intensive for ages 10 and older, vocal performance workshops with Janelle Robinson, tap and acro workshops for all ages with Scott Wise, and hip hop/jazz funk workshops for all ages with Kelly Gleason.

Founded by Broadway and ballet professionals Scott Wise and Elizabeth Parkinson, Fineline Theatre Arts (www.finelinetheatrearts.com) educates all students, recreational or pre-professional, in all aspects of the performing arts.

Each faculty member has achieved professional success in their particular discipline.

For information about our summer programs, visit the studio’s new website or email info@finelinetheatrearrts.com.