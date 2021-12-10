Fine levied in fight over mask after Knudsen intervened

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man accused of threatening a restaurant manager with a handgun when he was asked to wear a face covering during the height of the pandemic was fined $100 on a misdemeanor charge, after state Attorney General Austin Knudsen intervened in the case to block more serious charges sought by local prosecutors

A state judge accepted Rodney Robert Smith's guilty plea for disorderly conduct during a Thursday hearing in Helena, according to the court. He was also ordered to pay $75 in court fees.