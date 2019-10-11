Financial planning seminar slated

The Burnham Library Board of Trustees will sponsor a personal financial planning seminar Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

The event will feature a panel discussion about personal financial planning with a focus on year-end planning and potential tax advantages available under the new IRS tax guidelines.

The panel will consist of Cheryl Johnson, Esq., Verrill Dana LLP; Nicholas Guiditta, financial advisor, managing partner, Resolute Point Private Wealth at AmeripriseFinancial Services; and Wendie Grabel, EA, master tax advisor, H&R Block.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.