Final push: Beacon Hill lawmakers in race to finish business

BOSTON (AP) — Like students procrastinating on their term papers, Massachusetts lawmakers have left a pile of unfinished work for the final days of the legislative session.

The formal session that began in January 2017 — and included an early vote by legislators to raise their salaries — ends on July 31. Only routine matters can be considered after that date.

The Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday but it's not clear what votes will be taken. At least 10 major bills are currently the subject of closed-door negotiations between the House and Senate.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is reviewing several measures that have reached his desk in recent days, including a $41.9 billion state budget.

Baker is also expected to sign legislation repealing some archaic state laws concerning abortion and contraception.