Final part of Shepaug program set

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will present the second and final part of a lecture, “The Story of a River: Rallies to Save the Shepaug,” about the Shepaug River via Zoom Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

In recent times, the Shepaug has been threatened by diversions of its water to Waterbury: in summer months, the river went dry.

In the 1920s, valley citizens had been caught off-guard when the headwaters were sold to the Waterbury Water Company. In 1921 a contract was signed that was hoped would protect the river but did not.

In the 1990s river advocates mobilized to save their river. Their battle led to complex litigation and in 2005 to a settlement agreement with Waterbury which has restored river flows for future generations.

Registration is required for the programs. To register, visit www.gunnmuseum.org.