Final body recovered from Idaho airplane collision over lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the final body of eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho on July 5.

The last body was found inside one of the wrecked aircraft on the bottom of Lake Coeur d’Alene and recovered Thursday. The body was turned over to the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office.

One of the aircraft with six people aboard was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake.

The second airplane was a Cessna 206 carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho.