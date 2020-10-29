Final Rotary shred day planned

The New Milford Rotary Club will hold its final document shredding and hard drive destruction day Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for the drive-up event to be held at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

There is no limit to the number of boxes of hard drives that can be brought to the event, which is open residents and businesses of all towns.

Staff from the shredding companies will handle all shredding on site.

The cost is $10 per box of paper and $15 per hard drive. All profits will be donated within the community.

For more information, email shredfest@nmrotary.org or call Melissa at 860-866-7141.