Films to be screened on Green

The New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater will co-sponsor three free screenings of movies on the Village Green in the coming weeks.

Movies to be screened will include “Mr. Deeds” (PG-13) June 29, “Finding Nemo” (G) July 14 and “Grease” (PG-13) Aug. 10.

Movies will be shown at 8:30 p.m., or as soon as it is dark enough to show the film.