Films to be screened on Green
Published 12:00 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
The New Milford Film Commission and Bank Street Theater will co-sponsor three screenings of movies on the Village Green in the coming weeks.
Movies to be screened will include “Mr. Deeds” (PG-13) June 29, “Finding Nemo” (G) July 14 and “Grease” (PG-13) Aug. 10.
Movies will be shown at 8:30 p.m., or as soon as it is dark enough to show the film.
Admission is free.
