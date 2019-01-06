Film critics choose 'The Rider' as best picture of 2018

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows writer/director Chloe Zhao posing for a portrait to promote her film "The Rider" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Society of Film Critics has chosen Chloe Zhao's low-budget debut feature "The Rider" as best picture of 2018.

Director Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white "Roma" period piece won the most awards Saturday — as best picture runner-up, best foreign-language film and for best cinematography. Cuaron got the award for best director.

The society of leading movie critics voted for Olivia Colman as best actress in "The Favourite," and Ethan Hawke as best actor in "First Reformed." And the top accolade for best supporting actor went to Steve Yeun of "Burning," while Regina King of "If Beale Street Could Talk" nabbed best supporting actress. About 40 of the society's 64 members voted.

Best screenplay went to "The Death of Stalin."

The society was founded in 1966, electing its voting critics from newspapers and other major U.S. media outlets.