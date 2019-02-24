Fifth possible measles case reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon's Multnomah County are reporting a fifth possible case of measles.

The Oregonian reports four people already diagnosed with measles were exposed to the highly contagious virus from an ongoing outbreak in Washington state's Clark County.

Multnomah County health officials announced the fifth possible case Sunday. They said a link between the case and the Clark County outbreak has not been identified.

Officials say people might have been exposed to the virus at Portland International Airport and Randall Children's hospital.

In Washington, health officials say 66 people have been affected by the viral illness.

Most of the cases have involved young children under 10 years old who weren't immunized. There's been two cases of people who got measles despite being immunized.

