Fiesta de Verano to aid family

The New Milford Refugee Resettlement group will hold a Fiesta de Verano at Harrybrooke Park’s Conn Pavilion in town Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, lemonade, desserts, watermelon, games and music.

Tickets are $15 per person and $25 per family, with proceeds to benefit a refugee family from Honduras.

Reservations are requested by emailing NMRefugees@gmail.com.

Sponsorships will allow others to participate, and can be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/7hzgz4 or sending a check, with a memo “NMRR,” to John’s Church, 7 Whittlesey Ave., New Milford, CT 06776.

New Milford Refugee Resettlement 2.0 is a group of 16 volunteers, with the support of many area churches.

They provide help with the family’s physical, financial, medical and legal needs.

This is the second family the group has settled into New Milford.