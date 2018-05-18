Field of Flags set in Washington

The Lions Club of Washington will present the annual Field of Flags display display in front of Bryan Memorial Town Hall on Memorial Day weekend.

The display will honor those who have served and fallen in defense of the country.

Individuals who would like to sponsor a flag for a veteran may do so. For $5, a flag will be placed and the veteran’s name will be listed on a poster of acknowledgment that will be displayed on the lawn.

Proceeds will go toward a veterans’ charity and the many charities that the Lions Club of Washington supports.

Names must be received by May 21 to be listed on the poster. Names received after will have a flag placed in honor of that individual’s service but without an acknowledgement on the listing.

Checks may be made payable to the Lions Club of Washington and mailed to P.O. Box 1261, Washington, CT., 06793.

Flags may also be purchased from Lions Club members in front of the Washington Market every Saturday in May.