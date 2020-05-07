Field of Flags on tap in Washington

For several years, The Lions Club of Washington has observed Memorial Day with a Field of Flags, a display of several hundred small American flags arrayed in the lawn in front of Bryan Memorial Town Hall.

In past years, the club has solicited donations in person and asked for names of service personnel to be honored on a Board of Honor, which is displayed with the flags.

This year, Lions members will erect the display of flags but will not collect names in front of the Washington Food Market in May, due to protocols imposed by the pandemic.

However, the club will put up a blank Board of Honor, with markers and gloves, for anyone to enter names of those who have served in any military service, for display with the flags.

Along with the board in front of Washington Food Market, there will be a jar for cash donations.

Additional support may be mailed to Washington Lions Club, P.O. Box 1261, Washington, CT, 06793.

All proceeds benefit the Lions Club of Washington programs to support service men and women, local scholarships and other local causes.