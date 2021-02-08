Few New Mexico schools rush to offer in-person classes CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press / Report for America Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 7:23 p.m.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Loosened restrictions on large-scale in-person learning programs in New Mexico public schools went into effect Monday after an 11-month ban, but few school districts were rushing to bring students back into classrooms.
With a vaccine rollout barely reaching teachers, many are hesitant to reenter classrooms, and schools are struggling to meet parents’ demands for in-person learning.
