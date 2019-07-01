Festival will explore how Hawaiian music influenced folk

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A new two-day festival on the Hawaiian island of Kauai aims to explore the influences traditional Hawaiian music has had on traditional folk music, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

The Kauai Folk Festival, scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 in Lihue, is the brainchild of Matt Morelock, a multi-instrumentalist best known as a banjo player.

Morelock, who was raised on bluegrass and country music and previously produced a live-performance radio show called the "WDVX Blue Plate Special" in Knoxville, Tennessee, has been trying to grow Kauai's folk music scene since he and his wife, Hollis Church, moved to Moloaa on the northeastern part of the island eight years ago.

While Morelock said it's commonly known Hawaiians invented Hawaiian-style steel guitar playing, he's identified other connections, including Hawaiianstyle vocal harmonies and yodeling.