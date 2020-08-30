Festival planned for painting of Black Lives Matter mural

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — People planning the painting of a Black Lives Matter street mural in Bennington will be holding a family oriented celebration of the event.

The Sunday event in Bennington will include food, music and a collaborative effort to create the mural in front of the town office building.

Designer Beth Newman says the organizers wanted the community's Black, Indigenous and people of color to know they matter and that they care.

“No previous art skills are needed," she told the Bennington Banner.

The mural will be created along the edge of South Street that fronts the office building entrance. Artists will sketch out the design and the volunteers will apply the paint.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd told the Select Board the group is expecting up to 300 people to attend.