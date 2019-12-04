‘Festival of Trees’ set at library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will kick off its annual Festival of Trees with a cocktail party Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature creatively-decorated holiday trees and other holiday items available for purchase.

The cocktail party will include sampling of Spring Hill Vineyard wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by local restaurants.

The library’s tree will be decked with treasure pouches, each containing a slip of paper bestowing a mystery gift.

Attendees may purchase a pouch and claim an item or service, including gift baskets, theater tickets, edibles, and gift certificates, that have been donated by local businesses.

The suggested donation for the cocktail party is $20 per person.

The tree display will be open for viewing at no charge Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during which time items that did not sell at the cocktail party will be available to purchase.

For more information and tickets, call 860-868-7586.