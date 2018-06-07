Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close

Image 1 of 8 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 8 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 8 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8 Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 8 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. Martins is shown above with his daughters, Karoleena, 9, and Kyleigh, 15. May 2018 less Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. Martins is shown above with his daughters, ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 8 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. May 2018 Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. May 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media