Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. May 2018
Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique.
Spectrum/Fern Ellie Creations on Church Street in New Milford sells a variety of products that can be personalized. Fernando and Elizabeth Martins own the boutique. Martins is shown above with his daughters, Karoleena, 9, and Kyleigh, 15. May 2018 less
Color pops at Fern Ellie Creations in New Milford.
Bright and cheery children’s backpacks, soft stuffed animals, flowered beach towels, duffel bags and more greet customers of the 5 Church St. boutique.
Fernando and Elizabeth Martins opened the boutique last October, after moving back to the area from Florida.
“It’s homey…it’s inviting,” said customer Rachele Goldberg, of New Milford, who is one of the store’s first customers.
Goldberg has purchased numerous products for family members’ special occasions.
The shop specializes in personalized gifts with embroidery, monogramming, vinyl decal and more.
The boutique sells gift and personal items, such as stuffed animals, lunch totes and bags, boots, handbags, backpacks, hats, towels, T-shirts and sweatshirts, stroller blankets and cheerleader bows, all of which can be embroidered.
Children’s rain boots and small change purses, as well as water bottles are also among the items displayed for sale in the boutique.
The shop also offers vinyl glitter services for monogramming, creates logos and patterns from scratch, and can make patches.
Martins said he will add laser engraving for glass, wood and metal.
Custom orders are welcome.
For example, customers are welcome to bring their items in to be embroidered or they can order what they’d like from the shop.
The owners said popular personalized gifts include wedding gifts, such as robes, pillows and blankets.
Small and large orders are welcome.
“We got so busy here with online and at the store during the holiday,” Martins said.
Jennifer Fesh, of New Milford, heard about the store online last October when she moved to town, and she attended the grand opening.
Impressed with the variety of products for children and adults, she made several purchases the first day.
“The store is so welcoming,” she said. “And the owners are delightful.”
Fesh has become a frequent customer, stopping in periodically and buying a variety of personalized items.
“They’re so nice to work with,” she said of the owners. “They’re flexible and they’re great with ideas.”
The Martins operated a children’s boutique at a flea market in Florida before adding embroidery to their services and moving into a mall and adding online sales.
For more information, call Fern Ellie Creations at 5 Church St. in New Milford at 203-826-0252, email info@fernellie.com, or visit www.fernellie.com.