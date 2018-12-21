Fermi 2 nuclear plant remains shut down for repairs

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan remains shut down after being taken offline earlier this month for repairs.

The Monroe News reports DTE Energy's Fermi 2 plant in Monroe County was taken offline Dec. 6 as plant operators looked into an electrical issue on the plant's main generator, which is on the non-nuclear side of the plant. DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait says the plant remains in "a safe, stable condition."

Tait says the issue was traced to a ground fault and workers are in the process of making repairs. He says the plant will be started up when the equipment is working "to our high standards."

The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan's border with Ohio.

