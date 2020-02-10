Female justices featured at Tennessee university forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several current and former female justices on the Tennessee Supreme Court are set to participate in a forum and dinner.

The event is scheduled for Monday at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

Speakers at the forum will include justices Cornelia Clark, Sharon Lee and Holly Kirby, and former justices Janice Holder and Penny White.

The event's speakers were chosen in honor of 100 years of women's suffrage, the university said in a news release. In August 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The justices are expected to address students at a forum at the Ezell Center chapel starting at 3 p.m. Monday. It is free and open to the public.

The justices also will be featured at a 6 p.m. dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $150. Proceeds will go toward a scholarship that benefits up to four Lipscomb students majoring in Law, Justice and Society.