Felon accused of pulling gun on officer faces weapons charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A felon who is accused of pulling a gun on a suburban St. Louis police officer faces a federal charge.

The U.S. attorney's office says 42-year-old Wayne Banks, of St. Louis, appeared in court Thursday after he was indicted earlier in the week on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say a Berkeley Police Department officer was on patrol Sunday when he saw a large crowd in an apartment complex parking lot. The officer asked the crowd to disperse because they were in violation of the “no loitering” signs posted throughout the complex.

The court documents say Banks punched the officer in the head and pulled a gun on the officer as they struggled. Officers eventually secured Banks, and seized a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol from Banks.

According to online court records, Banks pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2007 and was sentenced to seven years in prison.