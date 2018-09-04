Feds to give $1.5 million for Mississippi town's gas line

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will give a northeast Mississippi town $1.5 million to upgrade a natural gas line.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the Economic Development Administration grant to Baldwyn on Tuesday.

The project calls for replacing a 6-inch gas line with an 8-inch line that can provide more dependable service.

Mississippi state lawmakers last week earmarked $1 million for the same project.

A grant written by the Three Rivers Planning and Development District projects better gas service will help create 425 new jobs, retain 1,439 jobs and spur $57 million in private investment.