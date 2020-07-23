Feds indict former Shreveport city employee in $400K fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Louisiana has accused a former city worker and a second man of using city credit cards more than 3,800 times over two years to steal $400,000 worth of gasoline.

Former Shreveport public works employee Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson, 30, were “encountered by law enforcement” pumping gas into a 500-gallon container early Oct. 16, according to the indictment handed up Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Jackson would use the fuel cards and associated ID numbers for bulk purchases at various gas stations, and Johnson would fill 500-gallon tanks which he had loaded onto a trailer. Johnson would sell the gas at a cut rate, dividing the proceeds with Jackson and other people, the indictment alleged.

Online court records accessed Thursday did not show an attorney who could speak for either man.

Each was charged with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. Jackson was also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that they used three stolen Fuelman cards more than 3,800 times between Sept. 3, 2017 and Oct. 16, 2019, for more than $400,000 worth of fuel.

It lists nine charges, ranging from $139.28 to $255.77, to three cards on four days in May and October 2019. Three were the day the men were “encountered.”

The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison, each fraud charge up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine, and the identity theft charge up to two years in prison.