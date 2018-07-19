Feds approve disaster declaration for March 13-14 storm

BOSTON (AP) — A nor'easter that struck Massachusetts in March has been declared a disaster by the federal government.

The disaster declaration by the Trump administration made Thursday means state, tribal, and local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible for federal funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the March 13 and 14 storm.

In addition, federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments for snow removal.

The disaster declaration applies to Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

The powerful storm brought blizzard conditions, two feet of snow and hurricane force winds and knocked out power to 250,000 homes and businesses.