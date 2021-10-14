Feds agree to keep cattle out of northern Arizona rivers

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal land-management agencies have agreed to do more to keep cattle from grazing in sensitive habitat for threatened and endangered species in the Verde River watershed, settling a lawsuit filed by environmental groups.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service agreed to regularly inspect riparian areas near grazing land and promptly take steps to return any cattle to their owner and fix broken fencing. The settlement was approved on Wednesday by a federal judge in Phoenix.