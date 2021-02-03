Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities arrested a member of the Proud Boys in Washington state Wednesday in connection with the breach of the nation’s Capitol, the Justice Department said.

Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, 30, was due to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, after he was charged in Washington, D.C., with obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.